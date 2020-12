I noticed that most (all?) SPAC warrants only become exercisable on the later of: (a) 12 months after the SPAC's IPO date, (b) 30 days after the de-SPAC transaction. I am surprised by this uniformity across many SPACs. What could be the reason(s) for the 30-day delay before the warrants can be exercised?

I have read this informative article — Special Purpose Acquisition Companies: An Introduction, which mentions the 30-days' delay but does not explain the reason for it.