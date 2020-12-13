0

What will happen if there is a massive sell off in the SPY ETF?

Will this affect the stock prices of its components? For example, will the price of Apple (APPL) shares drop? Or will it only affect the prices of smaller cap stocks in this ETF?

My general question is whether the selling of ETFs affects the price of its component stocks?

| improve this question | |
  • Why are you selling spies? Doesn't this belong in politics or somewhere? (IOW, please explain your acronyms.) – jamesqf 3 hours ago
  • @jamesqf , I'm with you that it is hateful when people use random abbreviations. However, the only name for a SPY is a SPY, it's not really an abbreviation. And I think it's not unreasonable that when mentioning one of the world's, what, top 10, financial investing instruments, in the personal finance site, one does not have to say "that's an ETF if you didn't know". There could be a danger of pedantism - maybe ! – Fattie 1 hour ago
  • @Fattie: So what IS a SPY, then? Doesn't help to say it's something to do with exchange traded funds, because I have never really understood the point of those. I mean, why not just invest directly in mutual funds? (And I'm not real happy about people who refer to random mutual funds or stocks by their 3-4 letter codes, like I'm supposed to care enough to have memorized them all?) – jamesqf 1 hour ago
  • "like I'm supposed to care enough to have memorized them all" your point is not unreasonable, indeed as you can see I slam folks who use random little-known abbreviations on the site! I edited the Q anyway – Fattie 1 hour ago
  • @jamesqf "like I'm supposed to care enough to have memorized them all?" I don't know about the other web browsers, but Chromium allows you to highlight a word or phrase, right click and then choose "Search Google for "selected text"". It's stupendously handy.. – RonJohn 58 mins ago
1

ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) are "amalgams" of stocks. (That what funds are.)

Therefore, if you sell shares of an ETF, you're effectively selling the stocks which belong to the ETF.

SPY is an ETF containing all 500 stocks in the S&P 500 Index. Thus, if loads of people who own SPY suddenly decide to sell their shares, the individual stocks would also be sold. That would put downward pressure on the stocks which make up the S&P500.

AAPL is part of the S&P, and so would also fall.

What you didn't mention is that there are many other funds which mirror the S&P500. Examples are:

  • VOO
  • IVV
  • FXAIX
  • SWPPX
  • VFINX
  • SVSPX

Some of those funds are Really, Ginormously Huge. Since you only mentioned SPY and not any of the others, I'm dubious as to how much impact there would be.

There would be some panic selling by others ("What do all these other sellers know that I don't know? Better sell!!"), but there would also be some bargain buying by others ("The fundamentals are good, so let me scoop up more at a bargain.)

| improve this answer | |
  • One could imagine situations where a particular fund might be sold, e.g. Madoff Investments, without necessarily affecting the value of the underlying stocks that were supposed to have been owned by the fund. – jamesqf 1 hour ago
  • @jamesqf in that case, were the Madoff investments just dumped on the open markets, or did the Feds transfer management of the assets to another company (like what the FDIC does with failing banks)? – RonJohn 1 hour ago
1

Massive selling of the SPY does not happen in isolation, meaning that its component stocks will be relatively unchanged if the SPY drops like a rock.

If an ETF strays from the NAV of its components, the Creation and Redemption mechanism is an arbitrage that drives prices back in line.

If the ETF drops and the NAV is trading at a premium to the ETF, the Authorized participant will buy ETF shares and sell the underlying shares.

Other market participants can arbitrage the difference as well though it's outside the Creation and Redemption process.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.