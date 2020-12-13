0

I have made a bookkeeping system for myself. At its core, it consists of a database table with these fields:

timestamp_for_when_it_was_inserted_into_database, timestamp_for_when_the_transaction_happened, amount, currency_code, amount_in_EUR_when_it_happened

So, for example, if I make a Bitcoin transaction of 0.005 BTC to somebody today, I would enter it into my system as:

blabla, blabla, -0.005, BTC, 500

(With 500 here being a made-up value for how much 0.005 BTC is in EUR at the moment when it was recorded into the system.)

Now, over time, if I want to see how much money I have in BTC, it's simple:

SELECT sum(amount);

That calculates all the Bitcoin amounts and gives me the current "balance" in Bitcoin. (Of course, I'm simplifying it here for the purpose of asking this question. In reality, there are many more fields with further data.)

However, if I want to know the current balance in EUR, and do this:

SELECT sum(amount_in_EUR_when_it_happened);

... then the answer will not be the right amount, because the EUR price has gone up and down during this time, causing these amounts to no longer correspond to the current Bitcoin amounts. As a result, the "balance" figure will technically be correct with the data available in the table, but it will not correspond to the current amount of Euros that I own as Bitcoin, based on the current Bitcoin-to-Euro exchange rate.

Is there an elegant way to solve this? The only solutions I can think of are very ugly and annoying:

  1. I could fetch and loop through all the relevant records every time I load my view, and use current exchange rates to calculate a new sum. This requires that I'm connected to the Internet to be able to fetch the exchange rates, and may take several seconds depending on how many currencies are involved and other reasons. That's slow and annoying.
  2. I could put in a new column called amount_in_EUR_with_current_rate, and then have my system continuously loop through and update these cells in my table around the clock, just for the possibility that I will at some point load my bookkeeping "view". This will continue to work if my connection goes down (for a while), and will be instant, but it seems very wasteful, even though I do caching and don't make network requests for each row time. I don't like this solution either.

Maybe I'm fundamentally thinking about this the wrong way? Is my current "balance algorithm" called something in financial terms? Maybe something like "naive balance" or "technical balance", as opposed to "live balance" or "true balance"?

How is this kind of problem typically solved? Note that it has very little to do with Bitcoin specifically, as fiat currencies also change their rates all the time. (Albeit usually not by as much.)

because the EUR price has gone up and down during this time

this doesn't matter. Sure, currencies fluctuate in value against other currencies and other assets and value typically lose value over time due to inflation but you're focusing on something that's irrelevant. You spent 500 EUR on 0.05 WTFs, then later you spent 490 on 0.05 WTFs. Did the price of EUR change or did the price of WTFs change? It doesn't really matter, what matters is you have 0.1 WTFs and it cost you 990 EUR. Adjusting your EURs for value fluction gets you nowhere. The same way you probably don't discount your paychecks because the Euros are slightly less valuable now than your last paycheck.

but it will not correspond to the current amount of Euros that I own as Bitcoin,

This is another flaw in your logic. You don't own Euros as Bitcoin, you own Bitcoin. It's not different than spending your Euros on gold, or Apple stock, barrels of oil, or dinner. You can sell your BTC for Euros or Dollars or Ethereum tokens or pizza. Your goal, probably, is to sell your BTC for more Euros than you paid, so that's all that really matters.

There's an extremely slim chance that it could be valuable to track two step conversions. It might be worth tracking the value of selling BTC to ETH to EUR. Sometimes there are pricing discrepancies like this. It's been a few years since I paid attention to crypto markets but even then there were pretty sophisticated arbitrage bots scooping those sorts of mispricing plays so it's probably not worth paying attention to that kind of thing.

All that matters is your total in whatever commotidy, the price you paid for those commodities, and the value of those commodities in your home currency. If you sometimes buy BTC with ETH (or some other non-euro currency) it would be worth it to add a column to your database to track the Euro value of the transaction at the time of the transaction. Because, again, all that matters is

  • What do I have?
  • What did it cost?
  • What is it worth now?
