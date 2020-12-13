0

I absolutely HATE asking these kind of questions since there's NOT only one answer to this, but here we go. As of recently I have been researching and studying wealthy people. Ranging from, how they became successful, their background story, etc. But every single time I come to a conclusion to how they got there I am still left with a question mark over my head.

I ask them "How did you become financially successful?"

I hear people say, "Oh I was a real estate investor and I learned how to make money" (My second voice in my head is asking: "There's MILLIONS of real estate investors who aren't wealthy, what did you do to that other investors didn't, to make wealth?") as well as "Oh I invest in the stock market" (Ok... a huge part of American consumerism, what did you do that was different from average investors who aren't wealthy?) So I then proceed to ask them how they did it, and I receive almost the same generic answer almost every single time... "Just stay consistent", "Don't give up", "You learn from doing it", very simple and non informative answers on HOW they ACTUALLY managed it.

To conclude my question, I want to know the down to earth, most informative, non inspirational nor queer, corny motivational quoted answer. What are some things that wealthy investors have done to create wealth, is it secret strategies to investing? Is it a lucky shot in the dark with investing? What are the actual financial tools that these people have used to generate mass amounts of wealth over a long period of time?

| improve this question | |
  • This is a very opinionated question which may be closed. Everyone has their own personal definition of "wealth" - enough to retire, owning their own home, not having to worry about medical expenses, etc. and is related to personal goals. Based on your profile you are still young and trying to learn about everything including yourself. Platitudes like "spend less than you make" doesn't answer when to take on college debt or a mortgage. A better question might be what are the tradeoffs for a specific situation rather than a "life, the universe, and everything" question that is one is implying. – Morrison Chang 13 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.