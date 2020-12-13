I absolutely HATE asking these kind of questions since there's NOT only one answer to this, but here we go. As of recently I have been researching and studying wealthy people. Ranging from, how they became successful, their background story, etc. But every single time I come to a conclusion to how they got there I am still left with a question mark over my head.

I ask them "How did you become financially successful?"

I hear people say, "Oh I was a real estate investor and I learned how to make money" (My second voice in my head is asking: "There's MILLIONS of real estate investors who aren't wealthy, what did you do to that other investors didn't, to make wealth?") as well as "Oh I invest in the stock market" (Ok... a huge part of American consumerism, what did you do that was different from average investors who aren't wealthy?) So I then proceed to ask them how they did it, and I receive almost the same generic answer almost every single time... "Just stay consistent", "Don't give up", "You learn from doing it", very simple and non informative answers on HOW they ACTUALLY managed it.

To conclude my question, I want to know the down to earth, most informative, non inspirational nor queer, corny motivational quoted answer. What are some things that wealthy investors have done to create wealth, is it secret strategies to investing? Is it a lucky shot in the dark with investing? What are the actual financial tools that these people have used to generate mass amounts of wealth over a long period of time?