0

For example, let's take Bob who:

  • worked from January to March in California, where he earned 30kUSD,
  • worked for the rest of the year in the state of Washington, where he earned 70kUSD.

Which income tax bracket should Bob use when paying taxes to California? Does he only pay state taxes on 30kUSD toward California? Or does the fact that he earned 70kUSD on the same year in some other state impact his California income tax bracket?

| improve this question | |
0

California, like most states, will consider the money you earned anywhere. Your California state income tax is calculated as (California income / total income) x tax calculated on total income. If it were instead simply tax calculated on California income, you could hypothetically make a little money in nearly every state, and owe practically nothing due to standard deductions and other things, while still having a fairly high total income.

You can see this in action on CA Form 540NR (for non-residents and part-year residents). Line 19 is your total taxable income. Line 31 calculates the tax on that. Line 35 is your California taxable income. Line 36 is your California taxable income divided by your total taxable income. Line 37 is your tax multiplied by your fraction of income from California. California has an exemption credit that is also prorated in a similar manner.

So in your example, Bob will be taxed roughly 30% of the tax calculated on $100k. This will be more than if he had only made the $30k in California, but less than if he had made all $100k in California. As I mentioned earlier, nearly every state calculates income tax in this manner, though New Jersey is one exception that I'm aware of.

| |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.