I am using the NerdWallet Refinance Calculator to compare current loan with new loan. https://www.nerdwallet.com/mortgages/refinance-calculator/calculate-refinance-savings

My question is should I put in the interest rate or the APR where it is asking for 'interest rate'?

For the New Loan, it is also asking for loan costs so which led me to believe I should put in the interest rate (my understanding is APR is the combination of interest rate + loan costs). But the original loan information does not ask for Loan costs making this confusing.

Thanks.