When I calculate the market cap of a company, I always go to the latest 10-Q form of the company or the latest S-1 form of a recent IPO company and find "Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted".

Then, I multiply the stock price by the number of shares I found. However, it is usually a little bit less than the market cap displayed by Google.

Is this because the company issued more shares since the latest 10-Q or S-1 form was published. Or, is this because my calculation method is wrong?