I work directly for a sales rep on all his accounts for the past 15 years. He is not my manager, I just work directly with him. If he meets his monthly quota, he would give me a monthly bonus in my paycheck. Now, his pay structure is changing and the bonus can't go thru payroll. So,he wants to give me the bonus via gift card or cash. On a yearly basis my bonus could be from 10,000-16,000. Just depends what kind of year he is having. I read that the gift allowance is 15,000 for the IRS. Is this the best way to go?