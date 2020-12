I have a Hargreaves Lansdown LISA and am concerned that the £450k limit may be too restrictive in the future as I am not planning to buy any time soon (and I am living in London). Since the withdrawal charge has been reduced to 20%, now would probably be the best time to make the change.

I also have a Stocks and Shares ISA that I would like to move the money to -- can this be done without the LISA money counting against my annual ISA allowance?