My employer offers a 401(k) plan. I decide to leave the company to take a year off. During this year, I make no income. Using various types of tax deductions (mortgage interest, tuition, etc...), is it possible to convert some of this traditional 401(k) money into a Roth IRA account and pay much-lower-than-usual taxes? The conversion gets taxed as regular income, but if the conversion amount is low enough, and the tax write offs high enough, then it seems I have managed to save money for retirement nearly tax free. Pre-tax during the deposit into the 401k, minimal income taxed during the conversion, and tax free at withdrawal from the Roth IRA at retirement. Am I missing something here?