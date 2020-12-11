1

I use double-entry accounting (with ledger-cli) for my personal finances. I recently found out that I had $40 stashed in one of my drawers, and I don't know when exactly I acquired them, or where I got them from. How should I record the journal entry for this? It certainly doesn't feel like a revenue, because the $40 have been sitting in the drawer since the day that I put them there.

The first half of the entry would be crediting my cash account. But what should be the other half of the journal entry?

    How do you record a Birthday gift of money? – mhoran_psprep 50 mins ago
  • If you always had it, its no different than "original balance" or coming from the "equity:opening balances" account. – Morrison Chang 41 mins ago
  • What if you know that you got it after the date of your opening balance, but you don't know exactly when? @MorrisonChang – Javier Castro 4 mins ago
  • How did you record the $1200 stimulus payment? – RonJohn 4 mins ago

