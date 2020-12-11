Let's say someone has already realized a lot in short term and long term capital gains for a given year.

And the same person has also unrealized short term capital loss that will turn into unrealized long term capital loss the next day.

Would it be wiser for this person to realize loss while it is short term cap loss to pay less in tax instead of waiting for it to become long term cap loss?

Also, in similar scenario, but for someone who has already unrealized long term capital loss position, is it possible to somehow reset the duration back into short term loss by hedging that position with options?