How would I keep a record of payments with an insurance supplier (Zego if that helps) if they bill on the basis that the account gets topped up with credit, then they deduct from the credit on a pay as you go basis?
I.e:
Top up so you have £100 credit, they then deduct £x here and there when the vehicle is used, then when the credit falls below £5 you would top up again.
Prepaid Expensesclass which is countered by a reduction in
Cash. Each time a chunk of that prepaid expense is used, it is countered by an
Expenseentry. – RonJohn 1 hour ago