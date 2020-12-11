0

How would I keep a record of payments with an insurance supplier (Zego if that helps) if they bill on the basis that the account gets topped up with credit, then they deduct from the credit on a pay as you go basis?

I.e:

Top up so you have £100 credit, they then deduct £x here and there when the vehicle is used, then when the credit falls below £5 you would top up again.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Dave Smith is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Is this a personal finance question or an accounting question? – JohnFx 1 hour ago
  • Hi; welcome to the site. Business accounting is not on topic here, unfortunately (only personal accounting). Given your tags, it looks like this is asking about business accounting, so I'm voting to close the question. You may want to find a site that specializes in business accounting (or, better yet, hire an accountant). – Joe 1 hour ago
  • In the US, at least, it's considered an asset in the Prepaid Expenses class which is countered by a reduction in Cash. Each time a chunk of that prepaid expense is used, it is countered by an Expense entry. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • @Joe sole proprietorship bookkeeping is explicitly on-topic. money.stackexchange.com/help/on-topic – RonJohn 26 mins ago

Your Answer

Dave Smith is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.