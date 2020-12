I heard somebody describe a hedge fund as a "total return fund", as opposed to a standard mutual fund.

I don't understand what "total return" is supposed to mean in this context. I understand that hedge funds use leverage, derivatives, short-selling, and a lot of other fancy stuff to beat the market.

But I still don't understand what they meant by calling it a "total return fund". What does total return mean in this context? And why is a regular mutual fund not a "total return"-fund?