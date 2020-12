There are many instances where a credit card/debit card has to be sent to a place other than the registered address. This happens when a card is lost, or it breaks, and the account owner is not at their normal residence or place of business.

With a business card there are many times where the user of the card is never located at the billing address. This frequently happens when a card needs to be mailed to an employee who lives many miles from the place of business.

The bank should be able to do this. They really need to be able to do this during the COVID crises. I know people that haven't been near their place of employment for 6 months, even though they went to the office everyday before the crisis.