I am new in finance and it's my first course in "life insurance" at the university.

The professor asked us to propose an insurance product for retired people. "I am supposed to take on financial risks in the hope of profit".

Can someone give me some informative tips of what product I can propose and what should be its characteristics and benefits for both the insured and the insurer? Can someone help me on a good plan?

Any help will be vey appreciated.