I've been working in Germany for a few years and I'd like to invest some money each month from my salary to ETFs in a long term (let say 5+ years). I'm Commerzbank's customer and I also heard about ING-DiBa's depot from a friend.

I'm wondering, should I open a depot account from ING bank instead of Commerzbank for buying ETF? It seems to me, it is easier when I can just buy ETFs directly from my Commerzbank's account. But I'd like to know the disadvantages as well.

The most important thing which I'm interested in is the cost to buy/sell for each transaction. I'd like the cheapest solution and no management fee per year as I will buy ETFs myself.

Thanks,