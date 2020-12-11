I have read in this article about the dangers of canceling debts that would the capital of a central bank becomes negative, it would allow its shareholders, the states, to go even more into debt. So I wondered how does the capital of a central bank becomes negative, and finally what is the capital of a central bank. I didn't found the answers I was expecting for.

Thanks to this website I found:

Who holds the capital: Central banks, like companies, have "capital". Most of the time, this capital is held by the government, but sometimes in the form of shares by private individuals or banks, as may be the case in Switzerland, Turkey, or the United States for example.

What is it used for: because of the interest generated by the assets purchased with this initial capital, the capital of a central bank enables it to ensure a sufficiently large basic income to cover its operational expenses (employees, operating expenses, etc.) without resorting to money creation. It also makes it possible to amortize losses in the event of a hard blow.

The amount of the capital: Most of the time, the amount of "capital" in the strict sense is determined by the law that determines the statutes of the Central Bank. For example, one can read in the 2005 law on the status of the Central Bank of Morocco that the capital of the Central Bank "is fixed at 500 million dirhams".

That there are several "capital" accounts.

But not what is the capital of central banks. In some specific cases like Switzerland or the USA, it is in the form of shares by private individuals or banks. But shares against what? Against money? But isn't the Central Bank responsible for creating money? So against real estate, livestock, or tangible assets? And when it's not against shares, what is it like?

I'm getting super confused, it would be super kind if you explained it to me like if I was a 10 yo.