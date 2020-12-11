0

I have a started LLC at US Delaware. I am a non resident alien, living and working from India.

LLC has only sole proprietor

As far as I know I have to pay Delaware state annual tax of 300$, being a LLC I don't have to file annual report at Delaware state.

I understood that since LLC is a pass through entity, I have to report the income under my personal tax, but being a non resident, I don't have to file US taxes?

since their is a treaty between US and India, I have to pay only my taxes in India?

if I have to file taxes at US, how to do that? what documents to file.

Any legal expert please help

