I have started an LLC in Delaware, USA. I am a non resident alien, living and working from India.

The LLC is a sole proprietorship.

As far as I know, I have to pay Delaware state annual tax of $300. Being an LLC, I don't have to file annual report with Delaware.

I understood that since an LLC is a pass through entity, I have to report the income under my personal tax, but being a non resident, do I have to file US taxes?

Since there is a treaty between US and India, I think I have to pay only my taxes in India?

If I have to file taxes at US, how to do that? What documents to file.

Any legal expert please help.