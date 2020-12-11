Assume for a moment that the CPI accurately encompasses all prices. Also assume that I have $100 of outstanding debt. Let's now say that the CPI decreases by 25%. In real terms, this change in CPI effectively makes my debt now $133, correct? This is from a lecture I was watching. I understand there is a 33% jump between 75% of original CPI and 100%, but I would like to understand more clearly why it is not $125. Can someone please tell me the right way to think about this?