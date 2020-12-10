I am planning to sell my apartment in New York City. I have only owned my apartment for 2 years, so I know I most definitely won't be able to "break it even." I think a more realistic goal is to lose only what it would have cost me to rent a comparable apartment by the time I sell my apartment.

so If the apartment costs me 500k (including closing cost), and my monthly payment is 2k (mortgage+HOA+other expenses), I would have to sell the apartment for 500K + sellers closing cost to achieve this goal.

Basically, I will lose those monthly payment and whatever I paid to fix my apartment

Please let me know if my thinking process is correct.