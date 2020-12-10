So with the government clarification coming out that CERB qualification is based on $5k net income in 2019 rather than $5k gross income we are in a position where my family did not qualify for CERB.

I have a question based around 3 points:

you can refile at any time the language around claiming income is clear in that "must" is used the language around claiming expenses is clear in that "can" is used

If one were to refile using “we are not legally required to claim those expenses even though they were deductible and it is disadvantageous for us to do so” as a justification, would you be able to qualify?