I am married and file joint tax returns. I am the sole income provider and my wife is a stay-at-home mom. Given that we live in a community property state and given the Unlimited Marital Deduction I can share all my earned income with my wife without any tax repercussions (at the state and federal level).

Can we open a brokerage account in her name and invest all our money in her account, then instead of filing a joint tax return, file separate tax returns - effectively resulting in a 0% tax on Long Term Capital Gains, because she has no reportable income?

Does anyone have any experience or knowledge with a scenario like this? I've been searching the depths of the internet and reading as much tax regulations as I can digest and have been unable to find a definite reason as to why this would not work, but it seems like such a blatantly obvious loophole that there must be something I am overlooking.

I recognize that filing separately would increase the tax bracket I fall into. In my case, filing joint married returns I'm in the 22% tax bracket and filing separately I would fall into the 24% tax bracket. However, going from a 15% capital gains tax bracket to 0% capital gains tax bracket could result in a considerable amount of money saved, well justifying the 2% increase on earned income. At least that is my thought with this idea.

    What you're overlooking is that if you file separately then the rates you pay on your earned income (assuming it's over $40k) will go up. – The Photon 51 mins ago
    The IRS figured out that "one simple trick" decades ago. Many decades ago. – RonJohn 44 mins ago
  • Speaking as a divorced person in a CP state, is any of your money commingled with our money? – RonJohn 9 mins ago
No.

Per your cited article: "The unlimited marital deduction is an estate tax provision." (emphasis mine)

Gifts are after-tax money. You still have to pay capital gains. Photon's comment to your question is also spot-on -- your earned income rates would also go up if you file separately.

  • Forgive me, I don't fully understand your response. I updated my question to account for the income tax increase. However, I'm not sure what you're trying to convey with the regard to the Unlimited Marital Deduction. – Larm 29 mins ago
  • I know the IRS was wise to this, but I am still looking at the numbers. The difference on 100K (taxable) going for MFJ to MFS is about $4500. If his LT gain was $40000, that's $6000 saved ($1500 net). Yes, I'm sure I missed something obvious. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 9 mins ago

