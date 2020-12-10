Background:

I am married and file joint tax returns. I am the sole income provider and my wife is a stay-at-home mom. Given that we live in a community property state and given the Unlimited Marital Deduction I can share all my earned income with my wife without any tax repercussions (at the state and federal level).

Question:

Can we open a brokerage account in her name and invest all our money in her account, then instead of filing a joint tax return, file separate tax returns - effectively resulting in a 0% tax on Long Term Capital Gains, because she has no reportable income?

Does anyone have any experience or knowledge with a scenario like this? I've been searching the depths of the internet and reading as much tax regulations as I can digest and have been unable to find a definite reason as to why this would not work, but it seems like such a blatantly obvious loophole that there must be something I am overlooking.

Edit regarding income tax increases:

I recognize that filing separately would increase the tax bracket I fall into. In my case, filing joint married returns I'm in the 22% tax bracket and filing separately I would fall into the 24% tax bracket. However, going from a 15% capital gains tax bracket to 0% capital gains tax bracket could result in a considerable amount of money saved, well justifying the 2% increase on earned income. At least that is my thought with this idea.