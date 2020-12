My spouse and I are 60 yrs old. We paid for our first 3 children's higher education (in state 4 yrs $100,000) and launched them into adulthood without student loan debt, with the understanding they are on their own financially. We must do the same for the fourth child. My spouse and I have a few IRA's ($400,000) and a 401K ($200,000). May we pay off the parent plus loan with any of these funds?