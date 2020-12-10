I have purchased a watch from an e-commerce portal. The calculation page was like below

according to this, I have to pay

919.38 x 6 = 5516.28

But, they said total payable amount is 5278.79 Also, I found in my credit card statement that they have deducted the same. Note that the product value is 5395

Since the bill was not generated for my credit card for this month, I'm totally confused !

Now, Do I need to pay

or

879.79 x 6 = 5278.79