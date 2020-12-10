I have purchased a watch from an e-commerce portal. The calculation page was like below
according to this, I have to pay
919.38 x 6 =
5516.28
But, they said total payable amount is
5278.79 Also, I found in my credit card statement that they have deducted the same. Note that the product value is
5395
Since the bill was not generated for my credit card for this month, I'm totally confused !
Now, Do I need to pay
919.38 x 6 =
5516.28
or
879.79 x 6 =
5278.79
These hidden charges are totally confusing, I made this purchase in
India So, Kindly help me understand this tough subject.