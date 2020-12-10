I just turned 19 years old and want to start planning for a future of good credit.

A laudable goal.

Should I open many credit cards now so that in 10 years I will have a good history with many agencies,

No.

or is it actually bad for my credit to open so many cards at once?

Yes.

Will I be setting myself up for failure by accruing too big of a cumulative credit card bill?

You must understand that a Credit Score is nothing but "their" estimate of your reliability in paying your bills on time.

It should be quite obvious that spending so much that you rack up giant CC bills is contraindicated to "good credit".

Two credit cards is all you need:

One that you regularly use, and

one that's a spare in case you lose the other (or it gets stolen).

Thus... the two simple rules for having a great credit score:

Pay your bills (all of them!) fully and on time each month. Ensure that the each month's CC bill is less than 10% of your credit limit. If you make total purchases above 10% of your limit, pay part of it off before the end of the billing period.

It's that simple, that boring, and boils down to "live below your means".