I am curious how an ADR is tied to the value of its underlying stock, specifically with RYCEY.

I have a few closely related questions.

I am ignoring forex issues in the following. The exchange rate fluctuates, of course, but in the following the rate varied from about 0.742-0.750 during the day, so I am treating it as more or less constant.

(I'm not sure how to scale the graphs, excuse their size.)

The ADR ratio is listed as 1:1, however if I look up RYCEY and RR:LON there seems to be a 100:1 ratio. What am I missing? I would expect that the ratio between RYCEY and RR:LON to be roughly 1:1 (or 100:1 as seems to be the case). However, there does not appear to be such a relationship below. What am I missing?