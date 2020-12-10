I'm trying to calculate the Free Cash Flow (FCF) for a some public companies. My understanding is that the FCF formula is:

FCF = [Operating Income] - [Taxes] + [D&A] - [Chg in NWC] - [CapEx]

I am using Seeking Alpha's financials to calculate the FCF for Kroger (Symbol:KR) FY ending 1/31/16. I noticed that on the Cash Flows tab, Seeking Alpha calculates the FCF for you, but since I'm learning, I tried it myself. However, I couldn't come up with the same result, as below (in millions USD)...

FCF = 3,622 - 1,045 + 2,089 - (-111) - 3,349 FCF = 1,428

Seeking Alpha's FCF calculation shows: Levered FCF = 1029.5 Unlevered FCF = 1,330.8

I even tried checking it with the "shortcut" formula:

FCF = [Operating CF] - [CapEx] FCF = 4,917 - 3,349 FCF = 1,568.0

Questions

How is Seeking Alpha calculating the value they are getting? I'm using their numbers... Am I calculating the FCF correctly? I want to be able to know what goes into FCF calculation to be able to more accurately understand how to project future FCFs.

Thank you!