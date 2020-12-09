0

In reference to supply chain, I suppose I vaguely reference vertical/horizontal integration.

This also somewhat relates to investing in commodities or stocks for basic human needs.

I have read but cannot find something like the idea of "seizing the means of production" but not in the political/socialist approach, but completely out of context in reference to making money.

I also keep on thinking about some quote that during wartime, one should supply gunpowder to make a profit.

A notion which is somewhat similar but does not go fundamental enough is the concept of "in a gold rush, sell shovels".

