I was recently a victim of fraud on my investment account. Someone gained access and sold multiple stocks and also transferred money to their bank account. The brokerage firm is investigating and I'm expecting to get the withdrawn money refunded to me. They also mentioned the possibly of "correcting" the unauthorized trades.

I'm wondering how this will look for end of the year taxes. Should I expect it to look like I sold the stock, then re-bought it? What will it look like on my 1099 forms, if they don't correct the issue until after the end of the year?