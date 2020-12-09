Moderna yesterday closing price was 169.86 and in a moment today dropped to 147.20(-13.3%). But short selling restriction rule didnt actived. why?
Todays SSR stocks https://www.nasdaqtrader.com/dynamic/symdir/shorthalts/shorthalts20201209.txt
Moderna dropped 13.3% today and it triggered the modified uptick rule today.
Your list may be dated today but it's a list of stocks that triggered yesterday.