I've never used an attorney for a mortgage refinance before, and never wished I had either. There really isn't much more to a refinance of a mortgage than any other type of refinance (e.g. car, student, credit cards, etc). One bank gives you money (probably at a lower interest rate), and you pay off the other loan with that money. Typically there is a title company that handles all the checks and makes sure everything is up to snuff. I'm sure you could pay an attorney to look over the documents, and even represent you at closing if you wish, but I've never found it necessary. As long as you confirm the interest rate, the term, and the fees beforehand, there isn't much else that would require legal representation. One scenario where it makes sense to have an attorney is when you won't be present and you want them to sign on your behalf (called power of attorney).

Note the original purchase of real estate is typically far more complicated, and I would definitely encourage having an attorney in that case.