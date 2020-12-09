1

I'm refinancing my mortgage with a well-known lender. I assume the lender's attorney will review the closing documents. I know the documents are pretty standard, but still wondering if I need to hire my own lawyer too.

If you have refinanced your mortgage, did you hire your own own lawyer to review the closing documents?

If yes, how much did your lawyer charge? Was your lawyer present at the closing, or did he/she review the documents with you some time prior to closing?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Fijoy Vadakkumpadan is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Please add a country tag. (The real-estate tag isn't necessary with the other tags.) – RonJohn 20 mins ago
  • Thanks. Done and done. – Fijoy Vadakkumpadan 18 mins ago
2

I've never used an attorney for a mortgage refinance before, and never wished I had either. There really isn't much more to a refinance of a mortgage than any other type of refinance (e.g. car, student, credit cards, etc). One bank gives you money (probably at a lower interest rate), and you pay off the other loan with that money. Typically there is a title company that handles all the checks and makes sure everything is up to snuff. I'm sure you could pay an attorney to look over the documents, and even represent you at closing if you wish, but I've never found it necessary. As long as you confirm the interest rate, the term, and the fees beforehand, there isn't much else that would require legal representation. One scenario where it makes sense to have an attorney is when you won't be present and you want them to sign on your behalf (called power of attorney).

Note the original purchase of real estate is typically far more complicated, and I would definitely encourage having an attorney in that case.

| improve this answer | |
1

No, you don't need a lawyer. I've done several purchases & refinances over the years, and have never used a lawyer. Indeed, I've never even heard of anyone using a lawyer for a normal residential real estate transaction.

| improve this answer | |
  • "I've never even heard of anyone using a lawyer for a normal residential real estate transaction." Using a real estate lawyers in Louisiana is very common. Apparently also where @TTT lives. – RonJohn 13 mins ago

Your Answer

Fijoy Vadakkumpadan is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.