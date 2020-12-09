I have an unusual situation. I started a new job with a good pay, but my final paycheck is very small because I'm aggressively catching up on my 401k contributions. This situation will continue until the end of the year.

I want to refinance my mortgage, and wondering if this will hurt my chances for approval, or to get a good rate. Everything else is in order (credit score, etc). Should I apply, or should I wait? I also don't want to apply repeatedly because every application is a hard credit pull.