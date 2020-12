I'm learning about buying crypto at "spot price" as buying in the price it is at "this moment right now on the spot". But isn't that the same as "market price"? If not, what's the difference? The term spot price seems to be used while talking about buying with a loan (margin). Why is that? https://support.kraken.com/hc/en-us/articles/203250333-Opening-a-margin-position

I'd love to hear some clarification on the use of the term "spot price" instead of simply "market price"