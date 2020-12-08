What does it mean when someone says a trade requires 10%, 100% or 150% margin?
What kind of calculations are required when you talk about margin and collateral?
What is a margin call and when does it happen?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
What does it mean when someone says a trade requires 10%, 100% or 150% margin?
What kind of calculations are required when you talk about margin and collateral?
What is a margin call and when does it happen?