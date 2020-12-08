-3

I need to order in the range of thousands of checks for a business. I use BOFA which uses Harland Clarke.

My card limit is $10,000, which BOFA refuses to raise. Since checks cost $2 that limits me to 5,000 checks a day.

During peak invoicing my business does about 10,000 checks a day so this isn't going to work.

Is there a way to get more checks? I could just wait a little but I wonder if this is an actual limit on the daily checks that can be ordered. Assuming large companies handle this many checks per day I wouldn't be surprised if nobody noticed you can only order a few thousand.

  • Why not print them yourself? – glibdud 1 hour ago
  • 2
    And, I guess more to the point, if your business "does" about 10000 checks per day, how are you doing it now? – glibdud 1 hour ago
  • 1
    "10,000 checks a day". For a business that large, your account should be the one handling this. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • 2
    2 dollars per check? You are being taken for a sucker. business.checksunlimited.com/… will sell you 4,800 checks for about $400. Secondly, if you're a business that writes thousands of checks per day then I am utterly baffled at how you have just one credit card and it's limited to $10k. – MonkeyZeus 57 mins ago
  • 1
    I’m voting to close this question because it isn't about personal finance. – Chris W. Rea 50 mins ago
Your question says "I use BOFA which uses Harland Clarke", but that only means that Bank of America has an agreement with Harland Clarke to refer them customers; it does not mean that BofA will not honor checks printed by other vendors. You should treat your banking relationship with BofA separately from your your relationship with a check printer.

You have four possibilities that I see:

  1. Contact Harland Clarke directly and set up payment terms with them. There are other ways to pay them other than using your BofA-issued credit card.
  2. Use a different check vendor willing to work with you. I assure you that if you want to order tens of thousands of checks, you will find a company willing to accommodate you. Oh, and $2/check? That's highway robbery at this volume.
  3. Pre-order your checks. In the months leading up to your busy season, purchase bundles of checks ahead of time.
  4. Re-evaluate your relationship with BofA. You're their customer, and the only reason they can't figure out a way to help you is that the front-line customer service you've been working with is not motivated to help, which is typical of a huge mega-bank. If you're issuing 10,000 checks a day but can't get anyone's attention help you figure out how to physically order that many checks, you need to get on the client list of someone higher up the food chain at BofA or find a bank hungry enough to provide some customer service. Walk in the door of any local bank and ask to speak with the branch manager about how they could help you funnel money through them. Any bank you want to do business with will want to help you.
