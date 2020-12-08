I need to order in the range of thousands of checks for a business. I use BOFA which uses Harland Clarke.

My card limit is $10,000, which BOFA refuses to raise. Since checks cost $2 that limits me to 5,000 checks a day.

During peak invoicing my business does about 10,000 checks a day so this isn't going to work.

Is there a way to get more checks? I could just wait a little but I wonder if this is an actual limit on the daily checks that can be ordered. Assuming large companies handle this many checks per day I wouldn't be surprised if nobody noticed you can only order a few thousand.