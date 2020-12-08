I'm trying to understand taxes as they relate to investments. I've been reading online about capital gains/losses taxes and I'm a bit uncertain how taxes are determined exactly. Take the following example:

Say in the same tax year I bought and sold stock from three different companies, Company A, Company B, and Company C. My investments in Company A & Company B did well and I made $5,000 from each investment. Where my investment into Company C did not do well and I sold at a loss of $5,000.

I originally thought this would net a total taxable gain of $5,000.

Tax Outcome 1

Company A gain ($5,000) + Company B Gain ($5,000) - Company C Loss ($5,000) = $5,000 capital gain

However, I've read in other places that you can only claim a total of $3,000 in capital losses per year and any loss over the $3,000 would have to be carried forward in to the next years taxes. Which given this scenario would result in paying taxes on $7,000 and carrying forward $2,000 of losses into the next year.

Tax Outcome 2

Company A gain ($5,000) + Company B Gain ($5,000) - Company C Loss ($3,000) = $7,000 capital gain + $2,000 carry forward tax loss

Can anyone tell me which tax outcome (1 or 2) is the correct assumption?