I recently shutdown my individual 401(K) plan at E*Trade. There was also a Roth 401(K) plan also. I plan to file form 5500EZ twice, once for each plan. On line 8, I need to put in one or more characteristics codes.

I have selected the code 2J for both plans. It seems to me that there should be a code for a Roth 401(K) but there is not. Is there something I am missing?

I noticed that on the form there is space for up to 10 codes. Here is the description of code 3B.

3B - Plan covering self-employed individuals.

Since I am self-employed and the only person in the plan, should I use code 3B?

Bob

Note: I am in the United States