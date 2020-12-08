Is it even possible for billionaires to spend their money?

This question implies that it's easy to spend billions of dollars, which seems absurd to me.

BOFA, for example has 30 billion in cash. The money multiplier is 3x and they probably budget on a 5% variance. Withdrawing 500 million would be ridiculous and there is no way they would allow that.

So a realistic after tax limit of what you could actually keep liquid in a checking account seems to be in the 100mm range. Now correct me if I am wrong, but am I missing something? Because the answer to that question by your users seems wrong.