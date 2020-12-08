I apologize if I'm ignorant, but I'm completely new to investing and know nothing. I'm about to graduate from college and take a software engineering job that pays very well which leaves me some slack for investing in my retirement.

That being said, I would like to leave the US within 4-8 years. It is my understanding that investing in a 401k, ROTH IRA, and other US-based retirement funds becomes difficult after you leave the country. If I end up moving to several countries over the course of my life, I likely won't be able to invest in any single country's retirement fund as much as I would like.

How do I maximize my retirement fund(s) if I'm not sure in which country, and when, I will settle down? Is there some sort of trans-national retirement fund or other smart strategy for this sort of situation?