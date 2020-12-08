I recently sold a startup for over a billion. Sounds great but it's a lot less impressive than it sounds.

First of all, the acquisition was structured as an earnout, with the company unlikely to meet targets so from my perspective its halved. 75% of the company was owned by venture capitalists. The five founders, me being the main one got an even split. So the income accruing to me it's only 20 million.

You think it's a lot but it's not. Half went to taxes. Then, I was spending around 100k on personal debt during the six years to get here. With interest I have around $2.5 million in personal debt.

That leaves around $7.5 million left over, which is about $1 million per year. Hypothetically if I worked at Google and put my salary into the stock I would have the same amount with a lot less work.

How was it even possible for me to sell a major startup for over a billion dollars, and end up worse off than the buns who had normal jobs?