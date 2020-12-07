I have a high net worth (HNW) account with Wells Fargo — over a million dollars in assets.

Problem is, the bank is being paternalistic and will not let me keep $1m in a checking account. They literally say they will cash out the account and close it if I don't diversify. Obviously, they are just trying to collect fees, but they are phrasing it as diversification and even referenced a common law duty to diversify, whatever that means.

Does every bank do this? What bank can I find that doesn't care how much you have in checking?

I think every bank does have this problem, just for $100MM amounts. Not what I'm depositing.