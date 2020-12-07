0

I have a high net worth (HNW) account with Wells Fargo — over a million dollars in assets.

Problem is, the bank is being paternalistic and will not let me keep $1m in a checking account. They literally say they will cash out the account and close it if I don't diversify. Obviously, they are just trying to collect fees, but they are phrasing it as diversification and even referenced a common law duty to diversify, whatever that means.

Does every bank do this? What bank can I find that doesn't care how much you have in checking?

I think every bank does have this problem, just for $100MM amounts. Not what I'm depositing.

  • Is there a particular reason you need the money to be in a standard consumer checking account? I don't have any personal experience managing that large a sum (if only!), but there almost certainly exist other vehicles better suited to that level of wealth. Would an answer suggesting such a setup be acceptable for your question? – Upper_Case 53 mins ago
  • I need to be able to spend it. Even if I sell stock I still need a checking account. – Pro 51 mins ago
    I would say it is not obvious they are just trying to collect fees. A checking account that large is not fully protected by FDIC. You are insane not to at least break it up into smaller accounts. – JohnFx 42 mins ago
  • I am just asking, does every bank do this? – Pro 41 mins ago
    I can't really answer because I don't know if all banks do this. All I am saying is that regardless of whether they do, you should follow their advice. Especially in this uncertain economic environment you are putting a lot of money at risk to save a few pennies. – JohnFx 34 mins ago

