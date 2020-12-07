I recently heard about some broken trader bot in 2010 or something which suddenly started buying or selling stocks at ridiculous prices, to the point of emptying a massive bank account, fundamentally affecting the stock market.

How is this possible? The very first thing I would code in before going live would be something like this in the top of the script:

if ($amount_spent_today > 5000) die();

How did somebody with so much money and access to auto-trade not build in such a basic, obvious security mechanism? It sounds extremely strange to me. Downright impossible. I frankly don't believe it.