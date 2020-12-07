So I have been talking to a gentleman who says he’s a sugar daddy and would love to spoil me for a personal connection through online because he is lonely. He has my banking information and is sending me a check for 10k and told me to keep 1k to myself and send the rest to his “son” through bitcoin because his son wants to invest in that. I asked him why I had to be the one to send the money to his son when his “account officer” is sending me the money. Am I being scammed and if I don’t return the money to him will he be able to do me harm? I also should put it out there that the only reason I met him was because he messaged me on Pornhub. I just need some help.
3Check is reversible. Bitcoin is not. You will lose 9K. Variants of this question have been asked dozens of times over the past year or two. – Rodrigo de Azevedo 23 mins ago
It's a straightforward well-known scam. You can literally see dozens of people asking about it on this same site.
The huge problem you face is, if you do ANYTHING, AT ALL, with the cheque or with this person then YOU, YOURSELF, WILL ALMOST CERTAINLY GET JAIL TIME.
You are LITERALLY, CURRENTLY facing jail time ALREADY.
You know how "mules" for drug dealers, when caught, go to jail? (It's not like they can say "oh I was just a mule!")
Your position is identical. RIGHT NOW you are LITERALLY involved in money laundering, and there's a real chance you will literally go to jail. I am saying for what you have already done.
By having received the check even if not cashed you are NOW FACING JAIL TIME.
A particular problem you face in the US is that more than anything - more than drugs, child abuse, murder, more than anything - the US authorities are "out to get" anyone involved in money laundering. It is the thing all level of authorities care about, more than anything, in the US.
You are already
- receiving stolen funds
- ten thousand dollars worth
- from a known criminal gang
you think there won't be consequences? If you have a sob story like "I needed the money" what do you think judges say to that?
Good luck.
1While there's certainly a legal risk involved in falling for these scams, I doubt it rises to the level of "if you do ANYTHING, AT ALL, with the cheque or with this person then YOU, YOURSELF, WILL ALMOST CERTAINLY GET JAIL TIME". Do you have a source for that assertion? – glibdud 9 mins ago