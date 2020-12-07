It's a straightforward well-known scam. You can literally see dozens of people asking about it on this same site.

The huge problem you face is, if you do ANYTHING, AT ALL, with the cheque or with this person then YOU, YOURSELF, WILL ALMOST CERTAINLY GET JAIL TIME.

You are LITERALLY, CURRENTLY facing jail time ALREADY.

You know how "mules" for drug dealers, when caught, go to jail? (It's not like they can say "oh I was just a mule!")

Your position is identical. RIGHT NOW you are LITERALLY involved in money laundering, and there's a real chance you will literally go to jail. I am saying for what you have already done.

By having received the check even if not cashed you are NOW FACING JAIL TIME.

A particular problem you face in the US is that more than anything - more than drugs, child abuse, murder, more than anything - the US authorities are "out to get" anyone involved in money laundering. It is the thing all level of authorities care about, more than anything, in the US.

You are already

receiving stolen funds

ten thousand dollars worth

from a known criminal gang

you think there won't be consequences? If you have a sob story like "I needed the money" what do you think judges say to that?

Good luck.