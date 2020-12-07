0

Under Special Rates and Condition in Part 2 - Claim of tax treaty benefits of W8-BEN form, I am not aware of what I can fill in the following fields:

The beneficial owner is claiming the provisions of Article and paragraph ___________
of the treaty identified by the country of citizenship above to claim a 
________
% rate of withholding on (specify the type of income):__________

Explain the additional conditions in the Article and paragraph the beneficial owner meets to be eligible for the rate of withholding
Treaty Reason: ________________________

I am a software developer hired on a contractual basis and they want me to fill this form. Kindly help.

Thanks a lot.

