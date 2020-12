I recently shutdown my individual 401(K) plan at E*Trade. There was also a Roth 401(K) plan also. I plan to file form 5500EZ just once to cover both plans. Is that okay?

I just spoke to E*Trade and they inform me that they are considered two separate plans. Therefore, I conclude I need to file form 5500EZ twice. Once for each plan. Do I have that right?

I am in the United States.