NNDM is doing a direct offering of 30M at $6 per ADS:

"The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about December 9, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions."

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/07/2140193/0/en/Nano-Dimension-Prices-180-Million-Registered-Direct-Offering.html

In plain language, does this mean the company is expected to be able to raise the target amount by Dec 9, which I don't find it possible when the price had already reacted negatively to it. What is the date when this offering will be no longer valid? My guess is since Form S-3 is valid for 3 years, this offering will be up for 3 years until the target amount reached.

https://sec.report/Document/0001213900-20-041113/ea131059-f3asr_nanodimension.htm