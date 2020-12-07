1

I've been saving up to buy a home, and I've primarily grown this money with stock investments. When I do decide to buy a home, I'm not too fond of the idea of putting all my savings into a mortgage down payment and using the rest to pay for capital gains tax. Instead I'd like to continue to grow my investments in the stock market so that I can eventually use the proceeds to pay off my mortgage over time.

As such, I'm interested in a pledged asset mortgage and want to find out how much in securities equity a lender would require me to have so that I wouldn't need to make a down payment or pay for PMI. Realistically I would put some money into a down payment, but I would like to know how much in pledged assets would equate to a 20% down payment to avoid PMI and work from there.

Research and Examples:

I did find this resource from Charles Schwab Bank which provides a form to look up the advance rate for individual market securities. For instance AAPL has a standard rate of 70% whereas currently TSLA has a special rate of 35% and NKLA is ineligible. It sounds like this means that 70% of the value invested in AAPL that is pledged as collateral would be eligible. Turning this into a formula would look like 0.2 * T = P * R (where T is the total value of the mortgage, P is the pledged asset, and R is the advance rate of the pledged asset). For AAPL a $100k pledged investment is needed for a $350k mortgage, and for a more risky investment like TSLA a $200k of pledged assets would be needed.

Following this logic, if I have multiple pledged assets and a down payment, would that formula instead look like 0.2 * T = P1 * R1 + P2 * R2 + D (where P1 is asset 1, P2 is asset 2, and D is the down payment)? As a real world example, if I have a $350k mortgage and $50k in TSLA and $25k in AAPL that would mean instead of the original $70k down payment to avoid PMI, only a $35k down payment would be needed up front.

Is this the right logic? If not, could someone provide guidance or additional information?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Pluto is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Pluto is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.