In the late-1980s DuckTales episode "The land of Tra-La-La", there is a brief moment where Fenton Crackshell holds up a paper with a drawn symbol on it, trying to visualize for the people of that "Shangri-La" valley what a diamond looks like, as he is baffled that they have never heard of money, gold or precious gems.

Ever since I was a kid, I always found this very strange, because to me, it looks nothing like a diamond. Here is a screenshot:

screenshot

Is this some kind of abstract, standardized symbol for a diamond which I'm unaware of? To me, it looks more like a flag symbol or something. Like the "flag codes" used to signal with.