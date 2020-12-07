-3

In the late-1980s DuckTales episode "The land of Tra-La-La", there is a brief moment where Fenton Crackshell holds up a paper with a drawn symbol on it, trying to visualize for the people of that "Shangri-La" valley what a diamond looks like, as he is baffled that they have never heard of money, gold or precious gems.

Ever since I was a kid, I always found this very strange, because to me, it looks nothing like a diamond. Here is a screenshot:

screenshot

Is this some kind of abstract, standardized symbol for a diamond which I'm unaware of? To me, it looks more like a flag symbol or something. Like the "flag codes" used to signal with.

  • This question will likely get closed for being off-topic, so I'll go ahead and solve your mystery in a comment. In the US, that's a en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baseball_diamond – shoover 1 hour ago
  • @shoover Oh. I never even heard of that term before, but it makes sense. I guess it's a gag in the cartoon which went over my head. – Miethe 1 hour ago
  • 1
    I had a calculus student I was tutoring, and she had a problem that said "a player is approaching 3rd base" at a given speed, X distance from the base. She had no idea how to approach this problem. Brilliant calculus student, but didn't happen to know what a baseball diamond looked like. Small world. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 59 mins ago

